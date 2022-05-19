Ελληνικό διάβημα στη Λιβύη για εμπρηστική επίθεση εναντίον ελληνορθόδοξου ναού... Το ΥΠΕΞ ζητά να εντοπιστούν οι δράστες

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Μαΐου 19, 2022 - 0
Εμπρηστική επίθεση εναντίον του ελληνορθόδοξου Ναού του Αγίου Γεωργίου στην Τρίπολη, πριν από λίγες ημέρες, όπως αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωσή του το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών.
Οι ελληνικές Αρχές προέβησαν σε διάβημα προς τις λιβυκές Αρχές ζητώντας να εντοπισθούν οι δράστες και να προστατευθεί ο Ναός, σύμφωνα με τη σχετική ανακοίνωση του υπουργείου Εξωτερικών.
.@GreeceMFA Statement— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) May 19, 2022
Following the recent arson attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in #Tripoli, the Greek Authorities made a demarche to the Libyan Authorities, asking for the identification of the perpetrators&protection of the Church
🔗https://t.co/JmvQXsf0sz https://t.co/Pk9OmXV1Bl pic.twitter.com/zM659wNxFw
Social Buttons