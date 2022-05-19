Tελευταια Νεα

Ελληνικό διάβημα στη Λιβύη για εμπρηστική επίθεση εναντίον ελληνορθόδοξου ναού... Το ΥΠΕΞ ζητά να εντοπιστούν οι δράστες

Εμπρηστική επίθεση εναντίον του ελληνορθόδοξου Ναού του Αγίου Γεωργίου στην Τρίπολη, πριν από λίγες ημέρες, όπως αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωσή του το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών.

Οι ελληνικές Αρχές προέβησαν σε διάβημα προς τις λιβυκές Αρχές ζητώντας να εντοπισθούν οι δράστες και να προστατευθεί ο Ναός, σύμφωνα με τη σχετική ανακοίνωση του υπουργείου Εξωτερικών.


