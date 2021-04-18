Είναι να τρελαίνονται οι τούρκοι... Μαχητικά των ΗΠΑ και της Ελλάδος επιχειρούν μαζί …Νύχτα από τη 117ΠΜ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Απριλίου 18, 2021 - 0
Ελληνικά μαχητικά ετοιμάζονται για άμεση νυχτερινή απογείωση απο την 117 ΠΜ κατά την διάρκεια της Ασκήσεως ΗΝΙΟΧΟΣ 21…
Οι Νυχτερινές Αποστολές παίζουν συνεχώς στην Red Flag της Ελλάδος
Three Hellenic air force F-16 Fighting Falcons await takeoff on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 2021. The Hellenic air force is leading INIOCHOS 21, a multinational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces
Ακολουθεί Αμερικανικό F-16 Fighting Falcon…Για Αποστολή βομβαρδισμού κάπου στο Αιγαίο
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off at night at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 2021. The 510th FS participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise focused on strengthening partnerships and interoperability.
