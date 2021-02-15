«Ποιοι είναι αυτοί οι Παλαβοί;»…Ύμνους στους ΟΥΚ απο τους Αμερικανούς των SWCC - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Φεβρουαρίου 15, 2021 - 0
Συνεκπαίδευση σε αντικείμενα Ναυτικών Ειδικών Επιχειρήσεων (MAROPS / NAVSOF Training) μεταξύ Δυνάμεων Ειδικών Επιχειρήσεων (ΔΕΕ) της Ελλάδας (Διοίκηση Υποβρύχιων Καταστροφών-ΔΥΚ), της Κύπρου (Μονάδα Υποβρύχιων Καταστροφών-ΜΥΚ) και των ΗΠΑ (Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen-SWCC), στη Σούδα της Κρήτης
CRETE, Greece – Naval special operations forces from the Greek Underwater Demolition Team (DYK), Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC) joined forces to conduct a maritime exercise in Souda Bay, Greece, January 11-29.
The tri-lateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise, which was designed to better enable global operations, included Over the Beach (OTB), Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), and Small Boat Interdiction (SBI)
