Tελευταια Νεα

Κυριακή, Φεβρουαρίου 21, 2021

Και που είσαι ακόμη... Οι Σουηδοί εγκαταλείπουν την χώρα τους λόγω εγκληματικότητας από τους «μετανάστες»...

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Φεβρουαρίου 21, 2021 - 0
Δείτε το βίντεο από την Σουηδία που έχει φτάσει σε προκεχωρημένο απίπεδο ανομίας και ανασφάειας λόγω της συμπεριφοράς των εισβοέων «μεταναστών» https://tourkikanea.gr
« Προηγουμενη
Επομενη »