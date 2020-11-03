Tελευταια Νεα

Σάββατο, Νοεμβρίου 14, 2020

3 τούρκοι νεκροί... Κουρδικό Χτύπημα με ρουκέτα σε καταφύγιο Τούρκων στο Β.Ιράκ- ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Νοεμβρίου 14, 2020 - 0

 Το κανάλι με τον εύγλωττο τίτλο Gerilla TV δημοσίευσε βίντεο από επίθεση που πραγματοποίησαν Κούρδοι αντάρτες, κατά καταφυγίου του τουρκικού στρατού στο Β. Ιράκ. Υποστήριξαν μάλιστα πως στην συγκεκριμένη επίθεση σκοτώθηκαν 3 Τούρκοι στρατιώτες.

