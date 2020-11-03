3 τούρκοι νεκροί... Κουρδικό Χτύπημα με ρουκέτα σε καταφύγιο Τούρκων στο Β.Ιράκ- ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Νοεμβρίου 14, 2020 - 0
Το κανάλι με τον εύγλωττο τίτλο Gerilla TV δημοσίευσε βίντεο από επίθεση που πραγματοποίησαν Κούρδοι αντάρτες, κατά καταφυγίου του τουρκικού στρατού στο Β. Ιράκ. Υποστήριξαν μάλιστα πως στην συγκεκριμένη επίθεση σκοτώθηκαν 3 Τούρκοι στρατιώτες.
Gerîla TV channel published footage of the specific operation #HPG forces carried out on November 4 in the Martyr Rêber Hill in the ZAP region and belonging to the Gili region in Golmirk.— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine) November 14, 2020
Where 3 soldiers of the occupier were killed and a cover belonging to them was destroyed pic.twitter.com/bGJqx1I2JQ
