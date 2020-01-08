Οι Αμερικάνοι πάνε σε Πόλεμο... Απαγόρευσαν τα κινητά τηλέφωνα στην 82η Α/Μ Μεραρχία και προεξοφλούν πολεμικές επιχειρήσεις στον Κόλπο

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 08 Ιανουαρίου - 0
Η απόφαση αυτή η οποία δεν είναι καθόλου συνηθισμένη σχετίζεται με τις συνθήκες ασφάλειας στην περιοχή που θα αναπτυχθούν οι αλεξιπτωτιστές της 82ης.
Soldiers deploying w/ 82nd AB banned from bringing personal cellphones due to opsec div says. Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commanding general says “ This is not the normal kind of deployment. The decision 100 percent an operational security and force protection measure.”— Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) January 6, 2020
