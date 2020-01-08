Tελευταια Νεα

Τετάρτη, Ιανουαρίου 08, 2020

Οι Αμερικάνοι πάνε σε Πόλεμο... Απαγόρευσαν τα κινητά τηλέφωνα στην 82η Α/Μ Μεραρχία και προεξοφλούν πολεμικές επιχειρήσεις στον Κόλπο

08 Ιανουαρίου
Πάνε για πολεμικές επιχειρήσεις στον Κόλπο: Απαγόρευσαν τα κινητά τηλέφωνα στην 82η Α/Μ Μεραρχία

Πλήρης απαγόρευση να φέρουν τις συσκευές κινητών τηλεφώνων οι 4.000 άνδρες της 82ης Α/Μ Μεραρχίας που αναπτύσσεται στον Κόλπο σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες της Barbara Star του CNN.






Η απόφαση αυτή η οποία δεν είναι καθόλου συνηθισμένη σχετίζεται με τις συνθήκες ασφάλειας στην περιοχή που θα αναπτυχθούν οι αλεξιπτωτιστές της 82ης.







