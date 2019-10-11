ΤΟΥΡΚΙΚΗ ΦΡΙΚΗ... ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Διασώστης προσπαθεί να καθαρίσει τα τραύματα μωρού που προκάλεσαν οι τουρκικές βόμβες...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 11 Οκτωβρίου - 0
Το βίντεο δόθηκε στην δημοσιότητα από το SDF, ενώ ταυτόχρονα ζητείται η δημιουργία Ζώνης απαγόρευσης πτήσεων για τα τουρκικά μαχητικά ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΥΣ, ώστε να προστατευτούν οι ζωές των αθώων ανθρώπων που εννοείται ότι δεν υπολογίζει η τουρκία... Δείτε το
The tears of NE #Syrian children have become cheap on the international community after the people of NE Syria fought #ISIS terrorism on behalf of international community.— Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 11, 2019
NO FLY ZONE to stop the attacks on innocent people.#KurdishGenocide@brett_mcgurk @vvanwilgenburg pic.twitter.com/saUroAXw87
