Παρασκευή, Οκτωβρίου 11, 2019

ΤΟΥΡΚΙΚΗ ΦΡΙΚΗ... ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Διασώστης προσπαθεί να καθαρίσει τα τραύματα μωρού που προκάλεσαν οι τουρκικές βόμβες...!!!

11 Οκτωβρίου


Το βίντεο δόθηκε στην δημοσιότητα από το SDF, ενώ ταυτόχρονα ζητείται η δημιουργία Ζώνης απαγόρευσης πτήσεων για τα τουρκικά μαχητικά ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΥΣ, ώστε να προστατευτούν οι ζωές των αθώων ανθρώπων που εννοείται ότι δεν υπολογίζει η τουρκία... Δείτε το











