Η Υδρία του Μειδία επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα από το Βρετανικό Μουσείο για έκθεση στο Μουσείο της Ακρόπολης

⭕️ The 'Meidias hydria' leaves London for the first time in 250 years, on loan to special exhibitions in Athens and Paris. The Meidias hydria: Athenian red-figure hydria (water jug) s.... made in Attica (Greece), about 420 BC, excavated in Italy.

