Ισλαμικός Πολιτιζζζζζζζμος... Πακιστάν- Αλαλάζουν, κορνάρουν και ακουμπάνε τις τρομοκρατημένες γυναίκες- βίντεο

Αυγούστου 24, 2021
Δείτε τον τρόμο που βιώνουν οι καημένες οι γυναίκες… Μην ανησυχείτε όμως, όλοι όσοι έρχονται στην Ελλάδα είναι τέκνα ανώτερου πολυπολιτισμού…
Those who were trending the hashtag #NotAllMen, how will you justify this incident?— Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) August 21, 2021
What will be your excuse for this?
Our daughters, sisters, wives, mothers are not safe in #Pakistan. As long as the state doesn't take serious actions, these incidents will keep on occuring. pic.twitter.com/2ZC8LNR2dC
