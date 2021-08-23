Tελευταια Νεα

Δευτέρα, Αυγούστου 23, 2021

Ισλαμικός Πολιτιζζζζζζζμος... Πακιστάν- Αλαλάζουν, κορνάρουν και ακουμπάνε τις τρομοκρατημένες γυναίκες- βίντεο

Δείτε τον τρόμο που βιώνουν οι καημένες οι γυναίκες… Μην ανησυχείτε όμως, όλοι όσοι έρχονται στην Ελλάδα είναι τέκνα ανώτερου πολυπολιτισμού…

