ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ... Άραβες μουσουλμάνοι ΠΕΤΡΟΒΟΛΟΥΝ Κούρδους γιατί είναι... «ΑΘΕΟΙ»...!! ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Μαρτίου 02, 2021 - 0
Κουρδική ιστοσελίδα υποστηρίζει πως Άραβες μετανάστες που βρίσκονται σε στρατόπεδο μεταναστών στην Αθήνα πετροβολούν Κούρδους επειδή πιστεύουν πως οι Κούρδοι είναι άθεοι…. Δείτε το βίντεο που παραθέτουν...
https://tourkikanea.gr
The suffering of the Kurds in displacement— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine1) March 1, 2021
Several Kurdish citizens from Rojava and Başur Kurdistan were even attacked by a beating by displaced Arabs from the city of Deir Ezzor at Camp Sakary in Athens.
The reason for the attack is that the Kurds are atheists and not by Muslims pic.twitter.com/9dlpkn04hT
Social Buttons