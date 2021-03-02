Tελευταια Νεα

Τρίτη, Μαρτίου 02, 2021

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ... Άραβες μουσουλμάνοι ΠΕΤΡΟΒΟΛΟΥΝ Κούρδους γιατί είναι... «ΑΘΕΟΙ»...!! ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Μαρτίου 02, 2021



 Κουρδική ιστοσελίδα υποστηρίζει πως Άραβες μετανάστες που βρίσκονται σε στρατόπεδο μεταναστών στην Αθήνα πετροβολούν Κούρδους επειδή πιστεύουν πως οι Κούρδοι είναι άθεοι…. Δείτε το βίντεο που παραθέτουν...


https://tourkikanea.gr
