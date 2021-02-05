Κύπρος - Βίντεο... Τούρκοι στρατιώτες από τα κατεχόμενα στοχοποιούν θέσεις Εθνικής Φρουράς με διόπτρες...

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Φεβρουαρίου 05, 2021 - 0
Προβληματισμό για την δράση των τουρκικών κατοχικών δυνάμεων προκαλούν βίντεο τα οποία κυκλοφορούν τις τελευταίες μέρες στο twitter από τον λογαριασμό «Leonidas’ Team (L-Team)» . Πρόκειται για λογαριασμό που δημοσιεύει ΟSINT (Open Source Intelligence).
Σε ένα από τα βίντεο παρουσιάζεται, σύμφωνα με τον λογαριασμό, βίντεο από ασκήσεις των κατοχικών δυνάμεων όπου ένας Τούρκος στρατιώτης παρατηρεί τις θέσεις της Εθνικής Φρουράς στις ελέυθερες περιοχές , χρησιμοποιώντας διόπτρα με λέιζερ αποστασιομέτρησης.
⭕️Turkish soldier observes National Guard positions in #Cyprus, using a laser rangefinder.#Ελλάδα #Κύπρος #Turkey pic.twitter.com/gcFijzuPXN— Leonidas’ Team (L-Team) (@L_Team1) February 5, 2021
Σε άλλο βίντεο που είναι από στρατιωτικές ασκήσεις του Αττίλα το καλοκαίρι, φαίνεται ένα άρμα μάχης M-48 A5T2 . Τα πλάνα είναι από τη θέση του οδηγού.
⭕️Video: M-48 A5T2 tank of the Turkish occupied forces in #Cyprus
View from the driver’s position during a military exercise the previous summer! #Κύπρος #Greece #Turkey pic.twitter.com/jknN9Mbsa2— Leonidas’ Team (L-Team) (@L_Team1) February 4, 2021
Σε άλλο βίντεο δείχνει Τούρκους στρατιώτες σε θάλαμο από στρατόπεδο στο κατεχόμενο τμήμα της Κύπρου.
⭕️Turkish soldiers in a military camp in the occupied part of #Cyprus!
👉This is their real picture: lack discipline, and childish behavior. So many similarities with the Azeris in #Artsakh|#Armenia. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/8jLmXsYawn— Leonidas’ Team (L-Team) (@L_Team1) February 4, 2021
Όπως σημειώνεται είναι εμφανής η έλλειψη πειθαρχίας.
⭕️One more video which reveals the real mindset and the lack of discipline of the average Turkish soldier. It’s time to demystify their myth about the invincible army
👉it’s from a military camp in the occupied part of #Cyprus! #Artsakh|#Armenia. #Turkey #Greece pic.twitter.com/CO3klTU91D— Leonidas’ Team (L-Team) (@L_Team1) February 4, 2021
