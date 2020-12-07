Οι ΚΟΥΡΔΟΙ ΑΝΤΑΡΤΕΣ στο Αφρίν... Σε Επίθεση σε τουρκική βάση, τους σκότωσαν και τους πήραν και τα όπλα...!! ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Δεκεμβρίου 07, 2020 - 0
Στις 3 Δεκεμβρίου, οι Απελευθερωτικές Δυνάμεις του Άφριν, πραγματοποίησαν μια επιχείρηση, στοχεύοντας βάση του τουρκικού στρατού στο Άφριν. Η δράση αυτή κατέληξε στην θανάτωση 3 στρατιωτών και στον τραυματισμό 4 άλλων. Επίσης αποκτήθηκαν, πολλά όπλα του Τούρκου εχθρού.
On December 3 the Afrin Liberation Forces @HRE_official launched an operation targeting an occupying Turkish army base in Afrin.— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine1) December 6, 2020
This action resulted in the killing of 3 soldiers and the injury of 4 others.
It also acquired many weapons of the #Turkish enemy pic.twitter.com/nZCuN6hT73
