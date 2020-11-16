Τουρκο-αζέρικα ανθρωποειδή! Κόβουν το αυτί Αρμένιου διότι αρνήθηκε να εγκαταλείψει την πατρίδα του ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΣΟΚ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Νοεμβρίου 16, 2020 - 0
Έτσι δεν διστάζουν να κόβουν τα αυτιά σε Αρμένιο που αρνήθηκε να εγκαταλείψει την πατρογονική του εστία. Αυτά τα λαμβάνει υπόψη η Μόσχα άραγε;
Another evidence of atrocities committed by #Azerbaijan Army & Border Guard during the war against #Armenia in #Artsakh/#NagornoKarabakh. Civilians who refused to abandon their towns had their ears cut-off! Contact me for uncensored version of this footage if you are journalist. pic.twitter.com/GRbSLvQd03— Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) November 14, 2020
