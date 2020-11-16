Tελευταια Νεα

Δευτέρα, Νοεμβρίου 16, 2020

Τουρκο-αζέρικα ανθρωποειδή! Κόβουν το αυτί Αρμένιου διότι αρνήθηκε να εγκαταλείψει την πατρίδα του ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΣΟΚ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Νοεμβρίου 16, 2020 - 0
defence-point.gr/Νέες αποδείξεις του “ενδόξου μουσουλμανικού πολιτισμού” τους δίνουν οι υπάνθρωποι τουρκο-Αζέροι στο Ναγκόρνο Καραμπάχ.


Έτσι δεν διστάζουν να κόβουν τα αυτιά σε Αρμένιο που αρνήθηκε να εγκαταλείψει την πατρογονική του εστία. Αυτά τα λαμβάνει υπόψη η Μόσχα άραγε;

