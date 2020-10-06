Βγήκε από το νοσοκομείο ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Οκτωβρίου 06, 2020 - 0
Εξιτήριο από το στρατιωτικό νοσοκομείο στο οποίο νοσηλευόταν με κορονοϊό πήρε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ. Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ εξήλθε από την κεντρική είσοδο του νοσοκομείου "Walter Reed" στις 6.30 το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας (Τρίτη, 01:30 ώρα Ελλάδας).
BREAKING: Pres. Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was admitted Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020
The president did not answer a shouted question about others in his orbit who have tested positive. https://t.co/DWSBofwQdM pic.twitter.com/gZfv8b5BkH
