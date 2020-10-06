Tελευταια Νεα

Τρίτη, Οκτωβρίου 06, 2020

Βγήκε από το νοσοκομείο ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Εξιτήριο από το στρατιωτικό νοσοκομείο στο οποίο νοσηλευόταν με κορονοϊό πήρε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ. Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ εξήλθε από την κεντρική είσοδο του νοσοκομείου "Walter Reed" στις 6.30 το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας (Τρίτη, 01:30 ώρα Ελλάδας).

Ο Τραμπ φορούσε μάσκα, δεν έκανε καμία δήλωση και επιβιβάστηκε στο προεδρικό SUV, το οποίο τον μετέφερε στο Marine One, προκειμένου να μεταβεί στον Λευκό Οίκο.
