ΠΑΡΤΕ ΤΟ «ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ» από το «ανήλικο προσφυγόπουλο»... «F@@k all Greek, Greek f@@k all» από τα Καμμένα Βούρλα...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 26, 2020 - 0
Βίντεο που τραβήχτηκε στα Καμένα Βούρλα μέσα στο ξενοδοχείο όπου βρίσκονται οι ανήλικοι μετανάστες , ενώ οι ντόπιοι διαδηλώνουν για την κατάσταση.Ένα κορίτσι (με ελληνική προφορά) τους λέει να μιλήσουν στα μέσα ενημέρωσης – και ο «καημένος πρόσφυγας» μοιράζεται την πολύτιμη γνώμη του για εμάς : F@@k all Greek, Greek f@@k all
Video taken inside the hotel where the minor migrants are in Kamena Vourla, while locals demonstrate about the situation.— The Duke (@thedukeoriginal) September 25, 2020
A girl (with Greek accent) tells them to speak to the media (and lie again) - and the "poor refugee" shares his valuable opinion about us pic.twitter.com/PGnXuHmHGW
