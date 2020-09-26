Tελευταια Νεα

Σάββατο, Σεπτεμβρίου 26, 2020

ΠΑΡΤΕ ΤΟ «ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ» από το «ανήλικο προσφυγόπουλο»... «F@@k all Greek, Greek f@@k all» από τα Καμμένα Βούρλα...!!!

Βίντεο που τραβήχτηκε στα Καμένα Βούρλα μέσα στο ξενοδοχείο όπου βρίσκονται οι ανήλικοι μετανάστες , ενώ οι ντόπιοι διαδηλώνουν για την κατάσταση.Ένα κορίτσι (με ελληνική προφορά) τους λέει να μιλήσουν στα μέσα ενημέρωσης – και ο «καημένος πρόσφυγας» μοιράζεται την πολύτιμη γνώμη του για εμάς : F@@k all Greek, Greek f@@k all
