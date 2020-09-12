ΩΡΑΙΑ ΠΡΑΜΑΤΑ...!!! Βίντεο από χτύπημα φορτωτή των ΤΕΔ με αντιαρματική ρουκέτα των Κούρδων ανταρτών

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 12, 2020 - 0
Στην διαδικασία αυτή, το όχημα καταστράφηκε και ο οδηγός σκοτώθηκε
Twitter 11/9/2020
As part of the revolutionary steps of the Seventh War.— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine) September 11, 2020
our forces targeted a tracked vehicle of the occupying Turkish army, which was building a bunker, on September 3 in Tel Muhabereyê in the Xantûrê region.
In the process, the vehicle was destroyed and the vehicle was killed pic.twitter.com/V6BgdH3ql6
