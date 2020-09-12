Tελευταια Νεα

Σάββατο, Σεπτεμβρίου 12, 2020

ΩΡΑΙΑ ΠΡΑΜΑΤΑ...!!! Βίντεο από χτύπημα φορτωτή των ΤΕΔ με αντιαρματική ρουκέτα των Κούρδων ανταρτών

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 12, 2020 - 0

Ως μέρος των επαναστατικών βημάτων του Έβδομου Πολέμου, οι δυνάμεις μας στις 3 Σεπτεμβρίου στο Τελ Μουχαμπερέγιε της επαρχίας Χαντούρε, στόχευσαν ένα όχημα του κατοχικού τουρκικού στρατού, που έχτιζε ένα καταφύγιο.

Στην διαδικασία αυτή, το όχημα καταστράφηκε και ο οδηγός σκοτώθηκε

