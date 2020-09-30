Tελευταια Νεα

Τετάρτη, Σεπτεμβρίου 30, 2020

ΝΕΟ ΧΑΡΜΑ ΟΦΘΑΛΜΩΝ...!!! Ρουκέτα κατά Τούρκων στρατιωτών στο Βόρειο Ιράκ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 30, 2020 - 0
Το HPG στις 17 Σεπτεμβρίου χτύπησε μια θέση των Τούρκων στρατιωτών που ήταν σταθμευμένοι στον λόφο Κάτο Σούλε στην περιοχή Βεκτόρια της Χεφτανίν στο νότιο Κουρδιστάν-Βόρειο Ιράκ



Η θέση καταστράφηκε ως αποτέλεσμα της δράσης, 5 στρατιώτες σκοτώθηκαν και 3 άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν. Δείτε το βίντεο
