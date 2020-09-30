ΝΕΟ ΧΑΡΜΑ ΟΦΘΑΛΜΩΝ...!!! Ρουκέτα κατά Τούρκων στρατιωτών στο Βόρειο Ιράκ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 30, 2020 - 0
Η θέση καταστράφηκε ως αποτέλεσμα της δράσης, 5 στρατιώτες σκοτώθηκαν και 3 άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν. Δείτε το βίντεο
#HPG struck a position of the Turkish soldiers stationed on Kato Sule Hill in the Bektorya area in #Heftanin region of Southern #Kurdistan, Northern Iraq on September 17.— Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine) September 29, 2020
While the position was destroyed as a result of the action, 5 soldiers were killed and 3 others wounded. pic.twitter.com/30KhTFx7fg
