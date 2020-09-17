Tελευταια Νεα

Δευτέρα, Σεπτεμβρίου 14, 2020

ΛΕΣΒΟΣ...!!! ΒΙΝΤΕΟ - ΟΡΔΕΣ από λεηλάτες ΟΡΜΑΝΕ σε φορτηγάκια Ελλήνων και τα ΛΕΗΛΑΤΟΥΝ...!!! Συγκονιστικές εικόνες του 17ου Αιώνα... ΣΗΜΕΡΑ...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 14, 2020 - 0

Φρίκη από του ΔΗΘΕΝ ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΕΣ που δεν ήρθαν μόνο από άλλες Ηπείρους αλλά και από άλλους αιώνες! Δείτε πως ακριβώς λεηλατούν εν κινήσει τα οχήματα των Ελλήνων στην Λέσβο! Αλίμονο σε όποιον βρεθεί στον δρόμο τους...!!!






