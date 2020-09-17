ΛΕΣΒΟΣ...!!! ΒΙΝΤΕΟ - ΟΡΔΕΣ από λεηλάτες ΟΡΜΑΝΕ σε φορτηγάκια Ελλήνων και τα ΛΕΗΛΑΤΟΥΝ...!!! Συγκονιστικές εικόνες του 17ου Αιώνα... ΣΗΜΕΡΑ...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - Σεπτεμβρίου 14, 2020 - 0
Φρίκη από του ΔΗΘΕΝ ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΕΣ που δεν ήρθαν μόνο από άλλες Ηπείρους αλλά και από άλλους αιώνες! Δείτε πως ακριβώς λεηλατούν εν κινήσει τα οχήματα των Ελλήνων στην Λέσβο! Αλίμονο σε όποιον βρεθεί στον δρόμο τους...!!!
Shocking video footage released from today showing you these alleged "Refugees" causing carnage and horrors to local citizens driving by the roads on the Greek island of #Lesvos. #Greece These are the untold video footages you won't see on Main Stream media or journalists there. pic.twitter.com/2yxkDm1sJ7— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) September 13, 2020
