Τετάρτη, Αυγούστου 05, 2020

ΔΕΟΣ... ΕΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ ΝΕΑ ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ από την Βηρυτό... Από διαφορετικά σημεία η στιγμή της MEGA - ΕΚΡΗΞΗΣ που ισοπέδωσε την πόλη...!!!

ΔΥΟ ΝΕΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΡΗΞΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΚΟΝΤΙΝΗ ΑΠΟΣΤΑΣΗ... ΤΟ ΠΡΩΤΟ ΜΑΛΙΣΤΑ ΕΧΕΙ ΠΡΟΛΑΒΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΕΚΡΗΞΗ, ΛΙΓΑ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΛΕΠΤΑ ΠΡΙΝ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΡΑΣΤΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΣΠΕΙΡΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΡΟΦΗ...!!!















