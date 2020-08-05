ΔΕΟΣ... ΕΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ ΝΕΑ ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ από την Βηρυτό... Από διαφορετικά σημεία η στιγμή της MEGA - ΕΚΡΗΞΗΣ που ισοπέδωσε την πόλη...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 05 Αυγούστου - 0
ΔΥΟ ΝΕΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΡΗΞΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΚΟΝΤΙΝΗ ΑΠΟΣΤΑΣΗ... ΤΟ ΠΡΩΤΟ ΜΑΛΙΣΤΑ ΕΧΕΙ ΠΡΟΛΑΒΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΕΚΡΗΞΗ, ΛΙΓΑ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΛΕΠΤΑ ΠΡΙΝ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΡΑΣΤΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΣΠΕΙΡΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΡΟΦΗ...!!!
oh my goodness this is so scary i’m so sorry for this man and his mother hope they are okay😭 #PrayForLebanon #prayforbeirut #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/aiIDyuPcQM— 𝙹𝚘𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎🇱🇧 (@Joelle_zarzour) August 5, 2020
Video de #Beirut espeluznante pic.twitter.com/SArSHUIN7J— JON (@jonelbk) August 5, 2020
