Τετάρτη, Αυγούστου 05, 2020

ΜΗΝ ΤΟ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΑΝΤΕΧΕΤΕ... Διαμελισμένα πτώματα ανθρώπων στην άκρη των δρόμων της Βηρυτού! Φρικτές Εικόνες... ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 05 Αυγούστου - 0

Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια να περιγράψει κανείς αυτή τη φρίκη... ότι έμειε μετά την χθεσινή έκρηξη στην Βηρυτό... Ανθρώπινα άψυχα κορμιά στην άκρη του δρόμου... Πολλά...
















