Αυστραλία: Καρχαρίας κατασπάραξε σέρφερ

07 Ιουνίου
Ο άτυχος άνδρας ξεψύχησε στην παραλία όπου μεταφέρθηκε βαρύτατα τραυματισμένος
Ο 60χρονος έκανε σερφ σήμερα το πρωί στο Κίνγκσκλιφ, σε απόσταση περίπου εκατό χιλιομέτρων νότια του Μπρέσμπεϊν, όταν ο καρχαρίας τον άρπαξε από το πόδι.
A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark off South Kingscliff this morning. Police say several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore. He was given first aid but died at the scene. https://t.co/JsanZPNl7o #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/FsASwy14VF— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 7, 2020
