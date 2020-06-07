Tελευταια Νεα

Κυριακή, Ιουνίου 07, 2020

Αυστραλία: Καρχαρίας κατασπάραξε σέρφερ

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 07 Ιουνίου - 0

Ο άτυχος άνδρας ξεψύχησε στην παραλία όπου μεταφέρθηκε βαρύτατα τραυματισμένος




Ένας καρχαρίας τριών μέτρων επιτέθηκε και σκότωσε σήμερα έναν 60χρονο Αυστραλό ο οποίος έκανε σερφ στα ανοιχτά μιας πολυσύχναστης παραλίας στο βόρειο τμήμα της Πολιτείας της Νέας Νότιας Ουαλίας, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Ο 60χρονος έκανε σερφ σήμερα το πρωί στο Κίνγκσκλιφ, σε απόσταση περίπου εκατό χιλιομέτρων νότια του Μπρέσμπεϊν, όταν ο καρχαρίας τον άρπαξε από το πόδι.

« Προηγουμενη
Επομενη »