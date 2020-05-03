Tελευταια Νεα

Κυριακή, Μαΐου 03, 2020

ΣΚΛΗΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...!!! Τζιχαντιστές του Ερντογάν ΣΩΡΙΑΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΙ μέσα σε σπίτι... από ΡΟΥΚΕΤΑ που τους έστειλαν ΠΕΣΚΕΣΙ οι δυνάμεις του ΧΑΦΤΑΡ......!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 03 Μαΐου - 0


Βίντεο από κάμερα κεφαλιού με Σύριους τρομοκράτες του Ερντογάν και του GNA που σκοτώθηκαν στην Τρίπολη... Αυτή είναι η Λιβύη, μια θανατηφόρα γη για τους εισβολείς και τους τρομοκράτες.












