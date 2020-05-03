ΣΚΛΗΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...!!! Τζιχαντιστές του Ερντογάν ΣΩΡΙΑΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΙ μέσα σε σπίτι... από ΡΟΥΚΕΤΑ που τους έστειλαν ΠΕΣΚΕΣΙ οι δυνάμεις του ΧΑΦΤΑΡ......!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 03 Μαΐου - 0
Βίντεο από κάμερα κεφαλιού με Σύριους τρομοκράτες του Ερντογάν και του GNA που σκοτώθηκαν στην Τρίπολη... Αυτή είναι η Λιβύη, μια θανατηφόρα γη για τους εισβολείς και τους τρομοκράτες.
Warning ⚠️ violent content.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) May 2, 2020
Headcam video from #Erdogan’s / #GNA’s Syrian terrorist mercenaries killed by the #LNA in #Tripoli.
This is #libya a deadly land for the invaders and terrorists.
Ask Mussolini and the ottomans before you.@UNSMILibya @USAEmbassyLibya @AmbaFranceLibye pic.twitter.com/b8tPs0CiLQ
