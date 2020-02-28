ΕΝΤΑΣΗ ΣΤΑ ΣΥΝΟΡΑ... Με Λαθρομετανάστες που επιχειρούν να εισβάλουν στο ελληνικό έδαφος... Συγκρούσεις με Έλληνες Αστυνομικούς...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 28 Φεβρουαρίου - 0
Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή στο Twitter ο Έλληνας δημοσιογράφος του γερμανικού περιοδικού, “Der Spiegel”, Γιώργος Χρηστίδης, στο σημείο δημιουργούνται συνεχώς εντάσεις μεταξύ προσφύγων και αστυνομίας στην περιοχή του τελωνείου, με τις δυνάμεις καταστολής να κάνουν χρήση δακρυγόνων προκειμένου να ανακόψουν κάθε προσπάθεια διέλευσης.
Happening now in Kastanies #Evros where hundreds of migrants and refugees are trapped between Greece and Turkey, after Ankara stopped border controls and allowed -if not actively pushed- them there to pressure Europe. Greek police deter any crossing attempt with tear gas pic.twitter.com/M78yuSBNqQ— Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) February 28, 2020
