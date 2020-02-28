Tελευταια Νεα

Παρασκευή, Φεβρουαρίου 28, 2020

ΕΝΤΑΣΗ ΣΤΑ ΣΥΝΟΡΑ... Με Λαθρομετανάστες που επιχειρούν να εισβάλουν στο ελληνικό έδαφος... Συγκρούσεις με Έλληνες Αστυνομικούς...!!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 28 Φεβρουαρίου - 0
Τεταμένο είναι το κλίμα στο στο τελωνείο, στις Καστανιές του Έβρου, όπου έχουν συγκεντρωθεί πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες οι οποίοι επιδιώκουν να περάσουν στην Ελλάδα μετά το άνοιγμα των συνόρων και τους εκβιασμούς του Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν προς την Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση.







Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή στο Twitter ο Έλληνας δημοσιογράφος του γερμανικού περιοδικού, “Der Spiegel”, Γιώργος Χρηστίδης, στο σημείο δημιουργούνται συνεχώς εντάσεις μεταξύ προσφύγων και αστυνομίας στην περιοχή του τελωνείου, με τις δυνάμεις καταστολής να κάνουν χρήση δακρυγόνων προκειμένου να ανακόψουν κάθε προσπάθεια διέλευσης.






