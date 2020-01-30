Tελευταια Νεα

Πέμπτη, Ιανουαρίου 30, 2020

ΝΕΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ... Ντοκουμέντο από την μεταφορά τουρκικών τεθωρακισμένων στη Λιβύη... Πλάνα από το εσωτερικό του πλοίου...

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 30 Ιανουαρίου - 0

Η Τουρκία αδιαφορεί για τις ευρωπαϊκές αποφάσεις σχετικά με την απαγόρευση αποστολής όπλων και δυνάμεων στη Λιβύη και το δείχνει με τον πλέον πιο έμπρακτο τρόπο.




Το γαλλικό αεροπλανοφόρο «Σαρλ ντε Γκωλ» εντόπισε την Τετάρτη, στα ανοιχτά των λιβυκών ακτών, μια τουρκική φρεγάτα η οποία συνόδευε ένα φορτηγό πλοίο που μετέφερε θωρακισμένα οχήματα μεταφοράς προσωπικού με προορισμό την Τρίπολη της Λιβύης, όπως ανέφερε σήμερα μια γαλλική στρατιωτική πηγή.

Το φορτηγό πλοίο Bana, με σημαία Λιβάνου, έπιασε την Τετάρτη στο λιμάνι της Τρίπολης, σύμφωνα με την ίδια πηγή.

Ο εξειδικευμένος ιστότοπος Marine Traffic, που παρακολουθεί όλα τα πλοία σε πραγματικό χρόνο, ανέφερε ότι το Bana έπλεε σήμερα το απόγευμα στα ανοιχτά της Σικελίας.

Ώρες αργότερα στο διαδίκτυο κυκλοφόρησαν βίντεο με πλάνα από το εσωτερικό του πλοίου:










