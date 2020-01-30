ΝΕΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ... Ντοκουμέντο από την μεταφορά τουρκικών τεθωρακισμένων στη Λιβύη... Πλάνα από το εσωτερικό του πλοίου...

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 30 Ιανουαρίου - 0
Η Τουρκία αδιαφορεί για τις ευρωπαϊκές αποφάσεις σχετικά με την απαγόρευση αποστολής όπλων και δυνάμεων στη Λιβύη και το δείχνει με τον πλέον πιο έμπρακτο τρόπο.
Το φορτηγό πλοίο Bana, με σημαία Λιβάνου, έπιασε την Τετάρτη στο λιμάνι της Τρίπολης, σύμφωνα με την ίδια πηγή.
Ο εξειδικευμένος ιστότοπος Marine Traffic, που παρακολουθεί όλα τα πλοία σε πραγματικό χρόνο, ανέφερε ότι το Bana έπλεε σήμερα το απόγευμα στα ανοιχτά της Σικελίας.
Ώρες αργότερα στο διαδίκτυο κυκλοφόρησαν βίντεο με πλάνα από το εσωτερικό του πλοίου:
218 News isimli Libya'lı bir haber sitesi, Türkiye'den Libya'ya gönderildiğini öne sürdüğü geminin içinden video paylaştı.— Cemal Acar (@Acemal71) January 30, 2020
Geminin içinde
- ACV-15 ZPT
- T-155 Fırtına Obüs
- Unimog
- 35mm GDF-003 hava savunma (muhtemelen)
- Jeneratör
gibi ekipmanlar var.pic.twitter.com/Wux4p5IdXt
Turkish ship that it landed in the port of Tripoli last Tuesday, January 28, 2020— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 30, 2020
This is confirmed by the General Command that it is a #Turkish invasion that violates all international laws and norms and violates the ceasefire in the western region.#GNA #Libya pic.twitter.com/lNgJUq8iRM
