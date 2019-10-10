Tελευταια Νεα

Πέμπτη, Οκτωβρίου 10, 2019

ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ... Κούρδοι Πολιτοφύλακες συλαμβάνουν τρομοκράτες του ISIS που προσθούσαν να διαφύγουν εκμεταλευόμενοι την τουρκική εισβολή...!!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 10 Οκτωβρίου - 0

Security forces arrested an ISIS cell in Sere Kaniye/ Ras al Ain, trying to take advantage of ongoing turkish and Jihadists attacks in the area. Οι δυνάμεις ασφαλείας συνέλαβαν τρομκράτες ISIS στο Sere Kaniye / Ras al Ain, προσπαθώντας να διαφύγουν επωφελούμενοι από τις συνεχιζόμενες επιθέσεις της Τουρκίας και των Τζιχάντ στην περιοχή.











