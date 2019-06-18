Πρέσβης ΗΠΑ προς Τουρκία από Στεφανοβίκειο: Μην κλιμακώνετε με προβοκατόρικες ενέργειες

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 18 Ιουνίου - 0
«Τώρα είναι η ώρα για διάλογο» είπε ο Τζεφ Πάιατ κατά την τελετή παράδοσης 70 αμερικανικών ελικοπτέρων «Kiowa» και «Chinook» στην αεροπορία στρατού που έγινε στο Στεφανοβίκειο της Μαγνησίας
Μήνυμα στην Τουρκία για τις προκλητικές και παράνομες ενέργειές της στην Κυπριακή ΑΟΖ έστειλε ο πρεσβευτής των ΗΠΑ, Τζέφρι Πάιατ, από τον Βόλο όπου βρέθηκε για την παραλαβή τελετή παράδοσης των ελικοπτέρων «Kiowa» και «Chinook» στην αεροπορία στρατού.
Υπενθύμισε, δε, την δήλωση του εκπροσώπου του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ το Σαββατοκύριακο που χαρακτήρισε την πραγματοποίηση των παράνομων γεωτρήσεων εντός της κυπριακής ΑΟΖ ως «ένα ιδιαίτερα προκλητικό βήμα» που θα ανεβάσει την ένταση στην περιοχή της ανατολικής Μεσογείου. «Αυτό το βήμα είναι ιδιαίτερα προκλητικό και δημιουργεί τον κίνδυνο για την αύξηση της έντασης στην περιοχή» είχε δηλώσει ο εκπρόσωπος του ΥΠΕΞ των ΗΠΑ.
Η δήλωση του κ. Πάιατ έχει ως εξής:
Δημοσιογράφος: Τα κράτη-μέλη της ΕΕ συζητούν προκειμένου να λάβουν μέτρα κατά τις βίαιης συμπεριφοράς της Τουρκίας στην ανατολική Μεσόγειο. Ένα σχόλιο;
Πάιατ: Θα σας πω δύο πράγματα: Πρώτα από όλα οι ΗΠΑ και η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση έχουν κοινή αντίληψη όσον αφορά τις εξελίξεις για τη θάλασσα ανοιχτά της Κύπρου και συγκεκριμένα έχουν το ίδιο ενδιαφέρον προκειμένου να αποφευχθεί κάθε περαιτέρω προκλητική ενέργεια από την Τουρκία.
Μίλησα ξεκάθαρα για τα θέματα αυτά την περασμένη εβδομάδα σε δημόσια σχόλιά μου στην Ουάσινγκτον και το Σαββατοκύριακο ο εκπρόσωπος του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ επαναβεβαίωσε την σταθερή άποψη των ΗΠΑ ότι τώρα είναι ώρα διαλόγου και όχι για περαιτέρω προβοκατόρικες ενέργειες.
Όλος ο χαιρετισμός του κ. Πάιατ στα αγγλικά:
Geoffrey Pyatt Καλημέρα. Let me say, first of all, how happy I am to be back in Greece. I have been away for a week. I missed the summer. I’m also very happy to be here at Stefanovikio to see our friend General Floros in his new command, and in particular to be here today with our Hellenic Armed Forces partners and the minister and with Deputy Assistant Secretary Cataldo for the transfer of the Kiowa helicopters. This program is an important symbol of America’s commitment to our alliance with Greece and to deepening that defense relationship. I found in my discussions last week in Washington with the State Department, with the White House, with Congress, that appreciation for the importance of this relationship, this alliance, is greater than ever, and there is also a very strong commitment to continuing to invest in that relationship, to develop capacity, to develop interoperability. I also want to note, since we are here at Stefanovikio, how grateful the United States was, and US Army Europe in particular, for the hospitality that was provided to our Combat Aviation Brigade that spent the winter months here in Stefanovikio training, exercising with their Hellenic Army counterparts, and to note the commitment from General Cavoli, the Commander of Army Forces in Europe, to deepen and extend that relationship in the months ahead. So we will be back. We are very grateful and very proud of the alliance that we’re building and our shared interests.
Question: Sir, European Union members are discussing in order to take some measures against Turkey’s violent behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Will you comment on it?
Geoffrey Pyatt: So I will say two things: first of all, the United States and the European Union share a perspective on developments in the waters off of Cyprus, and in particular, our shared interest in avoiding any further provocative actions by Turkey. I spoke clearly to these issues last week in my public comments in Washington D.C., and the State Department spokesperson over the weekend reaffirmed the strong American view that now is a time for dialogue and not for further escalatory, provocative actions.
Social Buttons