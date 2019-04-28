Εκλογές στην Ισπανία... Το «ακροδεξιό» VOX ξεπερνάει το 12% και μπαίνει στην Βουλή... 40 Χρόνια μετά...

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 28 Απριλίου - 0
Ο επικεφαλής του ακροδεξιού Vox
Προηγούνται οι Σοσιαλιστές του απερχόμενου πρωθυπουργού Πέδρο Σάντσεθ στις βουλευτικές εκλογές, που διεξήχθησαν στην Ισπανία, χωρίς, ωστόσο, να καταφέρνουν να συγκεντρώσουν την πλειοψηφία, σύμφωνα με τη δημοσκόπηση του GAD3, που δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα λίγο μετά την ολοκλήρωση της εκλογικής διαδικασίας.
The Socialist party has won Spain’s third general election in four years, but will have to struggle to form a government.
According to a telephone survey that was carried out instead of an exit poll, the governing party is set for 28,1%, well ahead of its rivals, while the conservative Popular Party is heading for its worst ever result, on 17,8%.
Centrist and radical leftist parties are close behind.
The right-wing party, Vox, which opposes multiculturalism, feminism and unrestricted migration, is predicted to take 12,1% of the vote.
