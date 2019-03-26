Πρωτοσέλιδα & Ύμνους στη Κίνα για τη Στρατιωτική Παρέλαση της Ελλάδος!!! (NEWS .CN)

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 26 Μαρτίου - 0
https://veteranos.gr_ Οι Κινέζοι τους θαυμάζουν και δεν το κρύβουν …Στην Ελλάδα οι Κυβερνητικοί Βουλευτές ,τυχάρπαστοι άσχετοι πολιτικοί που θεωρούν τις Πολεμικές κραυγές των Πολεμιστών «Εθνικιστικά Συνθήματα «
Greek army soldiers take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
