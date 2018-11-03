Αύριο ΣΤΟ ΣΙΚΑΓΟ... Ο Ελληνισμός ΜΝΗΜΟΝΕΥΕΙ τον ΕΘΝΟΜΑΡΤΥΡΑ Κωνσαντίνο Κατσίφα... Στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Σπυρίδωνα!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 03 Νοεμβρίου - 0
Την Κυριακή 4 Νοεμβρίου ώρα 10:30πμ θα τελεστεί από την Ελληνική Πατριωτική Ένωσις Σικάγου μνημόσυνο εις μνήμην του νέου εθνομάρτυρα Κωνσταντίνου Κατσίφα, ο οποίος δολοφονήθηκε απο τις Αλβανικές δυνάμεις υπερασπίζοντας την σημαία εις τα πάτρια εδάφη της Βορείου Ηπείρου. Το μνημόσυνο θα τελεστεί στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Σπυρίδωνος μετά το πέρας της Θείας Λειτουργίας. Παρακαλούμε όσοι μπορούν να παραβρεθούν μαζί μας να προσευχηθούμε για την ψυχή του Κωνσταντίνου και να τιμήσουμε αυτόν τον σύγχρονο ήρωα μας.
This Sunday, November 4th at 10:30AM a memorial service will be held by the Hellenic Patriotic Union of Chicago to honor the memory of the new ethnomartyr Konstantinos Katsifas, who was killed by Albanian forces defending the Hellenic flag in his homeland of Northern Epirus. The memorial service will take place at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church after the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy. On behalf of our organization we ask that whoever is able to please come and join us to pray for the soul of Konstantinos as well as to honor this new hero of our homeland.
