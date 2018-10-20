Tελευταια Νεα

Σάββατο, Οκτωβρίου 20, 2018

ΑΡΓΑ ΧΘΕΣ ΤΟ ΒΡΑΔΥ... Τούρκοι χάκαραν δεκάδες ελληνικές ιστοσελίδες, ανάμεσά τους και υπουργικές!

ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 20 Οκτωβρίου - 0

Τούρκοι χάκερς «επιτέθηκαν» μέσω διαδικτύου το βράδυ της Παρασκευής (19/10) δεκάδες ελληνικές ιστοσελίδες, μεταξύ των οποίων και υπουργικές….

Σε ανάρτηση που έκαναν στο Facebook στη σελίδα Ayyildiz Tim αναφέρουν χαρακτηριστικά «Πείτε στην Ελληνική Αστυνομία ότι κανείς δεν είναι ασφαλής».

Σημειώνεται ότι στην ανάρτησή τους αναφέρουν και τα sites τα οποία χάκαραν. Δείτε ποια είναι αναλυτικά παρακάτω:




(Yunanistan Selanik Aristotales Üniversitesi - Hukuk Fakültesi)
http://www.law.auth.gr/el/node/8728
Sonrası:https://resmim.net/f/MpLOEH.jpg

(Polis Apolis Panteion Üniversitesinin Bilimsel Dergisi)
https://www.polisapolis.gr/el/
Öncesi:https://resmim.net/f/QQQKEv.jpg
Sonrası:https://resmim.net/f/Z1ETcu.jpg
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775540

(Manastırlar Yunanistan ve Kıbrıs Kiliseler)
http://www.greekchurchofmanchester.org/index.php/en/
Öncesi:https://resmim.net/f/LQQ2Zc.jpg
Sonrası:https://resmim.net/f/JcH3Z0.jpg
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775541

(Yunanistan Haber Sitesi)
http://crimenet.gr/ayyildiz-tim-exatr/
Sonrası:https://resmim.net/f/KvMfEN.jpg
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31776149

http://www.amphitrioncruises.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775542

http://www.xrysanthakopoulos.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775543

http://www.greekwisdom.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775545

http://www.imaginicious.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775546

http://www.neesklasikes.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775547

http://www.nivacom.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775548

http://www.taxescare.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775549

http://www.taxiscare.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775550

http://paolohouse.gr/ (Yunanistan)
/

http://pinehouse.gr/ (Yunanistan)
/

http://filianna-apartments.gr/ (Yunanistan)

http://athensphotowalks.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775623

https://architectlila.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775620

http://babyq.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775757

http://www.careq.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775800

https://www.akrogialiospyros.gr (Yunanistan)
/

https://collectgutters.gr/lesyoner/ (Yunanistan)

http://dermadiagnosis.gr/exatr.php (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31776158

http://beepbeep.gr/exatr/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775755

http://artemisstudios.gr/ayyildiz-tim/ (Yunanistan)

http://buyspot.gr/system/logs/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775795

http://ops-project.com/ (Yunanistan)

http://www.amphitrioncruises.com/ (Yunanistan)
http://zone-h.org/mirror/id/31775544

http://www.thesellers.gr/ (Yunanistan)
http://archive.is/Kbesi

http://www.kenaktools.gr/alay57.html (Yunanistan)
http://archive.is/pLc6p

http://diktyo10.gr [ yunan şirket ]
http://www.zone-h.org/mirror/id/3177550
{ MAGAZIN VE HABER SİTESİ }
http://www.flust.gr/ *FB* 9.534

ÖNCESİ1:https://ibb.co/ehbA1L
ÖNCESİ2:https://ibb.co/kzOq1L
ÖNCESİ3:https://ibb.co/cEBGaf
SONRASI:https://ibb.co/hXiZT0

{ YUNANİSTAN UNIVERSITE }
http://irakleitos.edu.gr/

ÖNCESİ:https://ibb.co/jMjQ1L
ÖNCESİ2:https://ibb.co/caVevf
SONRASI:https://ibb.co/cWbf1L

http://www.nextenergy.gr/

http://www.ecoprime.gr/
