19/9/17

ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΜΕΞΙΚΟ... ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΝΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΚΤΙΡΙΟ ΝΑ ΓΚΡΕΜΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ 7,1 ΡΙΧΤΕΡ... ΠΡΙΝ ΙΣΩΣ ΠΡΟΛΑΒΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΓΚΑΤΑΛΕΙΨΟΥΝ...!!! ΚΑΙ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΚΤΙΡΙΟ ΝΑ ΓΚΡΕΜΙΖΕΤΑΙ...

ΟΙ ΣΤΙΓΜΕΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΡΑΓΙΚΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΜΕΞΙΚΟ... ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ ΛΕΝΕ ΕΚΤΟΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΓΚΛΩΒΙΣΜΕΝΟΥΣ ΣΕ ΚΤΙΡΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΕΡΡΕΘΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΕΓΚΛΩΒΙΣΜΕΝΟΥΣ ΣΕ ΚΤΙΡΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΦΛΕΓΟΝΤΑΙ... ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΝΑ ΤΡΓΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΡΡΕΥΣΗ ΕΝΟΣ ΜΕΓΑΛΟΥ ΚΤΙΡΙΟΥ... ΠΙΟ ΚΑΤΩ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕ ΚΤΙΡΙΟ ΠΟΥ ΓΚΡΕΜΙΖΕΤΑΙ..








