stoxos News

31/7/17

EKTAKTO...!!! O TOYΡΚΙΚΟΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΣ ΕΙΣΕΒΑΛΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΜΠΑΝΙ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ - 0 Comments







O τουρκικός στρατός μπήκε και ανέπτυξε στρατιωτικές δυνάμεις στο ''καντόνι'' του Kobanê στη Β Συρία.





Το κουρδικό πρακτορείο Hawar News Agency (ANHA) μετέφερε ότι ο τουρκικός στρατός εισβολής μπήκε στο έδαφος των χωριών Bobene και Sifteke δυτικά από το Kobanê στις 21:30 μ.μ το βράδυ της Κυριακής κι ανέπτυξε στρατιωτικές δυνάμεις στην περιοχή. anfnews 30.7.17





dimpenews.com


Rojava-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the invading Turkish army has crossed the border into Rojava near Bobene and Sifteke villages west of Kobanê at 21:30 Sunday evening, and deployed military forces in this region.
Villagers stated that Turkish soldiers are planting mines in this area.
On the other hand, reports suggest that the invading Turkish army is massing troops and stationing construction equipment along the border.
In the meantime, YPG fighters warned that they will retaliate the Turkish troops in the event that they do not retreat from the Kobanê soil.
anfenglish.com

ΙΝΦΟΓΝΩΜΩΝ
« PREV
NEXT »

Δεν υπάρχουν σχόλια

Δημοσίευση σχολίου

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης ( Atom )