29/7/17

ΤΣΙΜΟΥΔΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΜΜΕ, ΑΛΛΑ ΤΟ ΒΓΑΖΕΙ Ο «ΣΤΟΧΟΣ»: Ο ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΟΚ, ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΕΛΚΑΣ, ΚΑΤΟΥΡΗΣΕ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΤΟ ΓΗΠΕΔΟ ΧΤΕΣ ΣΤΟ ΚΙΕΒΟ ΚΑΙ ΕΓΙΝΕ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΕΙΔΗΣΗ!..

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ





A player from Greek team POAK was spotted answering the call of nature behind the advertising boards during his team’s UEFA Europa League match against Olimpik Donetsk in Kiev on Thursday.

The incident happened as the Ukrainian team hosted their Greek opponents at Kiev’s Dynamo Stadium in the Ukrainian capital.




The bizarre photo appeared on the Facebook page of Ukrainian sports journalist Guban Ilya, courtesy of Sergey Yaroshevskiy.

“I am sorry my friends, but this event, despite the sadness and the bad smell, I will remember for my entire life,” said the journalist in the photo caption.

“I’ve seen it many times in the internet and even performed by well-established players, but I have never seen it live,” he added.

According to reports in Ukrainian media, the man in the photo is 23-year-old midfielder Dimitris Pelkas, who came on the pitch as substitute at the 81 minute of the match.

The match itself finished 1-1, with POAK’s Pedro Henrique equalizing after an opener from Olimpik’s Stanislav Bilenky.

The second leg will be played in Thessaloniki on August 3.
https://www.rt.com
