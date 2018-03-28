Eν τω μεταξύ αυτή νομίζει ότι είναι φυσιολογική: Σοκάρει η σκελετωμένη φιγούρα της τραγουδίστριας Ανέτ Αρτάνι

Η Αννέτ Αρτάνι δημοσίευσε δύο φωτογραφίες της στο instagram. Στην πρώτη φωτογραφία έδειχνε το σκελετωμένο κορμί της πριν από δύο περίπου χρόνια και στη δεύτερη το πώς κατάφερε να αποκτήσει ένα νέο και υγιές πλέον σώμα.
Η τραγουδίστρια έγραψε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό ένα συγκλονιστικό post εξηγώντας πως κατάφερε να ξεπεράσει το διατροφικό πρόβλημα της. «Πριν από δύο χρόνια έπαθα κατάθλιψη καταλήγοντας να είμαι εντελώς μόνη χωρίς οικογένεια. Έχασα τον εαυτό μου και την όρεξή μου. Όχι επίτηδες. Αλλά συνέβη.
Η Αννέτ Αρτάνι δίνει και ένα μήνυμα σε όλες τις γυναίκες που αντιμετωπίζουν ανάλογα προβλήματα λέγοντάς τους να μην το βάζουν κάτω, να αγαπήσουν το σώμα τους αλλά και τον εαυτό τους. «Είμαστε σε αυτό μαζί. Δεν είσαι μόνος. Υπάρχει μια ολόκληρη κοινότητα εκεί έξω που περιμένει να σας μιλήσει, και φυσικά θα κάνω πάντα το καλύτερο δυνατό για να απαντήσω! Αγάπη και οι μυς σφιχτά κορίτσια !!!!!!»
#transformationtuesday So here is my contribution... Two years ago, amongst the total shit storm of my life after enduing mental abuse, depression and ending up utterly alone with no family to lean on, I lost myself and my appetite. Not on purpose. But it happened. My good friend @jenparentephoto came over as my life was falling apart and said, "I'm picking you, Gregory and Miney up and you're coming to dinner to eat real food, and be around people AND we are discussing your photo shoot. Something she didn't charge me for, but did to make me feel better . I was literally falling apart. Greek gossip blogs were having a field day at my expense and I was desperately trying not to sob in front of my kid. And this amazing friend jumped in where no one else did and drove over bridges to get me, feed me, and make me laugh while I cried. And two years later, I got my shit together and she shot me again. Approximately 12 lbs heavier but healthier and she had to be the one to document my journey. Well, I'm at it again and I weigh more (gasp), but im all muscle and I'm all joy because I've conquered the bullshit and no one will ever torture me in any way again. Take notes ladies. We are in this together. You're not alone. There is a whole community out there waiting to talk to you, and of course i will always do my best to answer! Love and light and muscles tight, girls!!!!!! Jen, you're my hero. I will NEVER EVER forget how you have always had my back. Mine is yours and readily available btw...use it!!!! Love you jen and I love all my fiesty girls who fight the good fight every day. No one is worth it. BUT YOU CERTAINLY ARE 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 #annetartani #trainingbylilianavanlaar @ lvfitness who is the most integral piece of my puzzle to the stage 😙😙😙😙😙😚 #jenparentephoto #transformations #npcfigure #getinspired
