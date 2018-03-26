ΘΕΛΟΥΝ ΠΟΛΛΕΣ ΡΟΧΑΛΕΣ... Τεράστια πρόκληση από την Ευρωπαϊκή Ομοσπονδία Γυμναστικής - “Βάφτισαν” τα Σκόπια “Μακεδονία

Σε μία περίοδο που το θέμα με την ονομασία των Σκοπίων κυριαρχεί στην πολιτική ατζέντα της χώρας, ορισμένοι διεθνείς αθλητικοί οργανισμοί φαίνεται πως έχουν πάρει τις... αποφάσεις τους, σχετικά με το όνομα του κράτους και μάλιστα χωρίς την παραμικρή ενόχληση.
Σε σημερινή της ανακοίνωση (26/3) της Ευρωπαϊκής Ομοσπονδίας Γυμναστικής, τα Σκόπια αναφέρονται με το όνομα “Μακεδονία”, ενώ η ομοσπονδία γυμναστικής της χώρας, αναφέρεται ως “μακεδονική ομοσπονδία γυμναστικής”.
Πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Ομοσπονδίας Γυμναστικής (UEG) είναι ο Αζέρος Φαρίντ Γκαγίμποφ. Αντιπρόεδρος της UEG είναι ο Σάκης Βασιλειάδης, πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Γυμναστικής Ομοσπονδίας, ο οποίος προφανώς δεν ενημερώθηκε για την ανακοίνωση που εκδόθηκε σήμερα Δευτέρα, σχετικά με τη χώρα που θα γίνει η συνεδρίαση της εκτελεστικής επιτροπής.
Δείτε την ανακοίνωση της UEG.
Presidential Board awards organisation of October Executive Committee to Macedonia
March 26, 2018
On 5 & 6 October
The Presidential Board met in the UEG headquarters on Thursday. There, it was decided that the last Executive Committee meeting of 2018, scheduled for 5 – 6 October, will be held in the Macedonian capital Skopje.
The idea came following the success of the FIG Presidential Board and Executive Committee meetings in October 2017 in Cameroon and Benin. UEG decided that this would be fantastic opportunity to involve its member federations and to get to know them better. UEG received 4 bids for the organisation of the October meeting. A priority in the choice of the hosting federation was the aim to go to a country where the national federation is working on a small budget and which faces difficulties in providing appropriate conditions to its gymnasts for their daily training.
UEG President Farid Gayibov says: “This will be a chance for the UEG Executive Committee members to meet representatives of the Macedonian Gymnastics Federation and to get an insight into the current status of gymnastics in the country.”
Πηγή: filathlos.gr
