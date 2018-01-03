ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΑ ΤΙ ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ...!!! ΣΟΜΑΛΟΣ ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΗΣ ΜΠΟΥΚΑΡΕ ΣΕ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΤΑΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΗΣΕ ΝΑ ΒΙΑΣΕΙ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΑ ΠΟΥ ΓΕΝΝΟΥΣΕ...!!!

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 10:00 μ.μ. - 0 Comments
Σομαλός λαθρομετανάστης μπούκαρε σε νοσοκομείο στην Ιταλία και προσπάθησε να βιάσει γυναίκα, η οποία εκείνη τη στιγμή γεννούσε. Με το καλό μπαίνει στην Ευρώπη το 2018. Από αυτούς ακόμα θα δούμε πολλά. Μέχρι το "θηρίο" να ξυπνήσει από τον λήθαργο και να προστατεύσει τον εαυτό του, στέλνοντας στον αγύριστο τους εχθρούς του!
Πάρτε και την είδηση από το εξωτερικό...
https://www.defendevropa.org/2018/migrants/migrant-crime/italy-somalian-storms-delivery-room-attempts-rape-woman-labour/
An unreal situation in the Italian capital Rome, according to Libero; a Somalian man managed to get past the security of Sant’Eugenio Hospital and stormed a delivering room where he attempted to rape a woman in labour. Migrants have been found guilty of various terrible crimes but this is a first. Luckily the monster was stopped before he could harm the woman and her baby.
The criminal is a 38 years old Somalian, already charged for other crimes in the past. The man managed to get his hands on a green uniform and sneaked in the delivery room where he started to touch and fondle the woman in labor while masturbating. The cries of help of the woman alerted the personnel in the surrounding area who entered the room and incapacitated the man and subsequently delivered the animal to the police.
