Η ΜΑΡΙΑ ΜΕΝΟΥΝΟΥΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΕ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΠΡΩΤΕΣ ΣΤΙΓΜΕΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΧΕΙΡΟΥΡΓΕΙΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΦΑΙΡΕΣΗ ΟΓΚΟΥ ΣΤΟΝ ΕΓΚΕΦΑΛΟ

Με μια ατάκα του κινηματογραφικού ήρωα Ρόκι Μπαλμπόα, η παρουσιάστρια δείχνει τη δύναμη ψυχής της και πώς αντιμετωπίζει την περιπέτεια της υγείας της
Από το φορείο, πριν ακόμα μεταφερθεί σε δωμάτιο και φανερά καταβεβλημένη από την επέμβαση που διήρκεσε 7,5 ώρες, η Μαρία Μενούνος ακούγεται να λέει από τα βάθη της ψυχής της: «Δεν είναι το θέμα πόσο πολύ θα χτυπηθείς. Το θέμα είναι πόσο πολύ θα χτυπηθείς και μετά θα συνεχίσεις να προχωράς μπροστά».
Η ίδια ανέβασε σήμερα στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram το βίντεο που τράβηξε κάποιος δικός της άνθρωπος τις ώρες εκείνες της μεγάλης αγωνίας για την ίδια της τη ζωή. Αποκάλυψε πως είναι ένα απόσπασμα του αγαπημένου της μότο από τον κινηματογραφικό ήρωα Ρόκι Μπαλμπόα, τον μποξέρ που ερμήνευσε ο Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε.
Anyone who knows me well knows that @officialslystallone Rocky movies mean so much to me. This quote has gotten me through my darkest hours. This video was taken just after I got out of 7.5 hours of brain surgery. I couldn't see bc the nerves dr black worked around got a little affected so just out of surgery my eyes were flickering and everyone was crying and this was my response. Truly it ain't about how hard you hit... Ps here's the full quote as I hope it can inspire you: Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa Fun fact: I asked for gonna fly now as my theme music going into surgery! @peopleewnetwork Happy birthday @officialslystallone
