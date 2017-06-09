Η ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΜΑΧΗ ΤΗΣ ΡΑΚΚΑ! Ο ΣΤΡΑΤΟΣ ΑΝΑΚΑΤΕΛΑΒΕ ΕΔΑΦΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΖΙΧΑΝΤΙΣΤΕΣ! - ΧΑΡΤΕΣ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 9:24 π.μ. - 0 Comments
8.6.2017: Οι θέσεις των πρωταγωνιστών στη κούρσα για τη Ράκκα και τη Ντέιρ εζ-Ζορ
Δυνάμεις του συριακού στρατού κατάφεραν να εκδιώξουν τζιχαντιστές από ανατολικές περιοχές της επαρχίας Χαλεπίου και να μπουν σε χωριά που ελέγχει το λεγόμενο «Ισλαμικό Κράτος» στην επαρχία της Ράκκα, του πολιορκούμενου προπυργίου του στη Συρία.
Οι δυνάμεις του Άσαντ συγκρούστηκαν με σουνίτες εξτρεμιστές νότια της πρόσφατα απελευθερωθείσης απ’ τους τζιχαντιστές πόλης Μασκάνα και ανέκτησαν τον έλεγχο έξι σημαντικών χωριών στα σύνορα των δύο επαρχιών.
Κέρδος online 7/6/2017 14:13
US-BACKED FORCES MADE MORE GAINS AGAINST ISIS IN RAQQAH CITY (MAP)
7.6.2017, Ράκκα, η επίθεση των SDF από τα ανατολικά της πόλης
Since yesterday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured the Naznah and al-Mashalab areas in the eastern part of Raqqah and attacked the Harqalah area west of it after capturing the nearby the Harqalah Hill.
The remaining ISIS fighters will likely concentrate their defenses in the center of Raqqah. According to local sources, many ISIS members had been redeployed to Deir Ezzor and Homs provinces from the besieged city.
Raqqah has still not been encircled by the US-backed force and the southern direction is remaining open for fleeing ISIS members.
CO-CHAIR OF SDF POLITICAL WING ACCUSES SYRIAN AIR FORCE OF BOMBING US-BACKED FORCES IN RAQQAH COUNTRYSIDE
Ilham Ehmed, a co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, (a political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF]) has accused the Syrian Air Force of carrying out airstrikes on the US-backed forces in the countryside of Raqqah.
