ΤΩΡΑ... ΜΕ ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ Η ΡΩΣΙΑ, ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΕΙ, ΗΠΑ, ΝΑΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΕΕ, ΟΤΙ ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΔΙΑΛΥΣΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΣΚΟΠΙΑ...!! ΤΗΝ «ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑ» ΛΕΝΕ ΣΥΓΚΕΚΡΙΜΕΝΑ ΟΙ «ΦΙΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ» ΟΙ ΡΩΣΟΙ...

Τα γεγονότα στα Σκόπια "σαφώς αποδεικνύουν τον καταστροφικό χαρακτήρα της πολιτικής προστατευτισμού, καθοδήγησης και βίαιης παρέμβασης στις εσωτερικές υποθέσεις της Μακεδονίας και άλλων βαλκανικών χωρών που επιδιώκουν οι ΗΠΑ , Το ΝΑΤΟ και η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση στην περιοχή αυτή" λένε οι Ρώσσοι στην ανακοίνωση τους... «διορίζοντας τις μαριονέτες τους, επιβάλλοντας την λεγόμενη πλατφόρμα των Τιράνων και άλλα στοιχεία του έργου της «Μεγάλης Αλβανίας», που είναι απολύτως ξένοι προς τον "μακεδονικό λαό", οι ΗΠΑ, το ΝΑΤΟ και η ΕΕ ανοίγουν ανολοκλήρωτα το κουτί της Πανδώρας... συμπληρώσνουν στην ανακοίνωση τους, που έρχεται να στηρίξει τα Σκόπια και την αναμεταδίσουν πανηγυρίζοντας τα γυφτοσκοπιανά σάιτ όπως το ΜΙΝΑ από το οποίο μεταφέρουμε το πρωτότυπο κέιμενο:
"The protests in Macedonia that culminated when infuriated members of the Coalition for a Better Macedonia broke into parliament building clearly prove the disastrous nature of the policy of protectionism, mentoring and brutal interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia and other Balkan countries pursued by the US, NATO and the European Union in that region," he noted.
According to the Russian lawmaker, "by appointing their puppets, imposing the so-called Tirana platform and other elements of the ‘Greater Albania’ project, which are completely alien to the Macedonian people, the US, NATO and the EU are irresponsibly opening up a Pandora’s box." "These Western forces are responsible for the violence, which affects their own allies and opponents, while Macedonia’s population, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Macedonian state are being held hostage to these provocative geopolitical projects," Zheleznyak emphasized.
"Under the circumstances, the decision to impose the state of emergency in the country by the legally-elected Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov is a necessary measure aimed at stopping any further escalation of violence, preventing the threat of Macedonia’s disintegration and protecting the Macedonians’ national interests," he concluded.
On Thursday, the Macedonian opposition unlawfully elected a parliament speaker bypassing the commonly accepted procedure. Later, activists of the Movement for a United Macedonia broke into the building in protest against that decision, occupied the assembly hall and attacked MPs.
