ΕΞΕΛΙΞΕΙΣ ΣΤΗ ΣΥΡΙΑ: ΟΙ ΚΟΥΡΔΟΙ ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΑΝ ΟΤΙ ΑΝΕΘΕΣΑΝ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΣΤΡΑΤΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΙΜΑ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 5:50 μ.μ. - 0 Comments
Όπως αναφέρθηκε σε προηγούμενο άρθρο, το πείσμα της Τουρκίας να καταλάβει την Ιεράπολη/Μένπετζ, που έχει ανακοινωθεί επίσημα ότι αποτελεί περιοχή υπό την ευθύνη και προστασία των δυνάμεων του συνπασπισμού των χωρών που συμμετέχουν στον πόλεμο εναντίον του ISIS, μεταξύ των οποίων και οι ΗΠΑ, και ο κίνδυνος να βρεθούν αντιμέτωποι δυο στρατοί του ΝΑΤΟ, οδήγησε τα πράγματα στην εξής ρύθμιση.
Μετά από αυτήν την εξέλιξη, που έγινε πριν από λίγο, αναμένουν να δούμε την αντίδραση της Τουρκίας και των μισθοφόρων της, αν δηλαδή συνεχίσουν την πρόελαση και την κατάληψη εδαφών, που τα υπερασπίζονται δυνάμεις του συριακού στρατού, που σημαίνει στην ουσία την απαρχή ενός πολέμου μεταξύ Τουρκίας-Συρίας, η οποία ανέλαβε την ευθύνη προστασίας της εν λόγω περιοχής, με τη σύμφωνη γνώμη της Ρωσίας.
Ενδιαφέροντα πράγματα.
Manbij force reaches agreement with Russia over defence against Turkey-backed FSA
2 March 2017 10:51
Manbij Military Council forces in Manbij countryside northwestern Syria.
“Protecting civilians from the negative affects of war, defending Manbij’s security and nullifying Turkey’s invasion plans in Syria are some of the objectives the Manbij Military Council has for all the peoples of Syria.
“To reach these objectives we have transferred, after reaching a new alliance [agreement] with Russia, the defence of the line to the west of Manbij – where the villages between us and the gang groups [FSA] affiliated to the Turkish army are – to Syrian state forces.”
Clashes have continued between Turkish-backed FSA groups and MMC fighters since Wednesday on the western and northwestern border of Manbij.
Turkey’s Euphrates Shield operation, which was launched in August 2016, captured al-Bab from the Islamic State (IS) group last week, but has now reached areas held by Syrian government forces in the south and SDF positions in the west. Turkey has said its forces will attack Manbij to take the town from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a major component of the SDF, which it considers a ‘terrorist organisation’. The YPG has denied it has fighters in Manbij.
A claim by US General Stephen Townsend that a Russian airstrike had hit SDF positions in the Manbij countryside on Wednesday night was denied by the Russian Defence Ministry.
komnews
ΙΝΦΟΓΝΩΜΩΝ
