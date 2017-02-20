ΟΙ ΑΓΓΛΟΙ ΜΙΛΟΥΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΤΟ ΠΑΡΑΔΕΧΟΝΤΑΙ... ΚΙ ΟΠΟΙΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΜΑΣ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΕΙ ΑΣ ΔΙΑΒΑΣΕΙ ΤΟ ΠΑΡΑΚΑΤΩ ΚΕΙΜΕΝΟ...!!!

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 8:50 π.μ. - 0 Comments
Κι όμως μιλάμε αγγλικά και δεν το ξέρουμε, ή μάλλον οι Εγγλέζοι μιλούν Ελληνικά και δεν έχουν ιδέα για αυτο. Για προσπαθήστε να διαβάσετε το κείμενο αυτο..
The protagonists periodically used pseudonyms. Anonymity was a syndrome that characterized the theatrical atmosphere.
The panoramic fantasy, the mystique, the melody, the aesthetics, the use of the cosmetic epithets are characteristics of drama.
Eventhrough the theaters were physically gigantic, there was noneed for microphones because the architecture and the acoustics would echo isometrically and crystal – clear. Many epistomologists of physics, aerodynamics, acoustics, electronics, electromagnetics can not analyze – explain the ideal and isometric acoustics of Hellenic theaters even today.
Some theatric episodes were characterized as scandalous and blasphemous. Pornography, bigamy, hemophilia, nymphomania, polyandry, polygamy and heterosexuality were dramatized in a pedagogical way so the mysticism about them would not cause phobia or anathema or taken as anomaly but through logic, dialogue and analysis skepticism and the pathetic or cryptic mystery behind them would be dispelled.
It is historically and chronologically proven that theater emphasized pedagogy, idealism and harmony. Paradoxically it also energized patriotism a phenomenon that symbolized ethnically character and phenomenal heroism.
Αλήθεια…Υπάρχει κανείς που δεν κατάλαβε τι έλεγε το παραπάνω άρθρο;
