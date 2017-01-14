ΑΠΕΤΥΧΕ Η ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑΣ ΝΑ ΠΛΑΙΣΙΩΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΛ ΜΠΑΜΠ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΙΚΗ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 7:40 π.μ. - 0 Comments
Σαν αποτέλεσμα μιας αντεπίθεσης του Ισλαμικού Κράτους, οι Τουρκικές Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις και οι φιλότουρκοι μαχητές υποχώρησαν από το χωριό Suflania που είχαν καταλάβει πρόσφατα ανατολικά της αλ-Μπαμπ στο συριακό κυβερνείο του Χαλεπίου. Η προσπάθεια των τουρκικών δυνάμεων να πολιορκήσουν την πόλη-κλειδί της αλ-Μπαμπ που κρατείται από το ΙΚ από την ανατολική πλευρά απέτυχε.
Η ιδέα να περικυκλώσουν την αλ-Μπαμπ είναι τώρα το βασικό σχέδιο των δυνάμεων υπό την ηγεσία της Τουρκίας που θα οδηγήσει στην ανακατάληψη αυτής της στρατηγικής πόλης και την παρεμπόδιση των κουρδικών δυνάμεων των YPG να συνδέσουν τις περιοχές που ελέγχονται από τους YPG στο βόρειο τμήμα της Συρίας.
Μετάφραση στα ελληνικά από Κριστιάν Άκκυριά για τον Ινφογνώμονα Πολιτικά, Αθήνα, 13.1.2017
southfront
Euphrates Shield: Fiasco, resignation and trading the dead!
The Turkish state has been defeated in the Euphrates Shield Operation and they are hiding their losses. They are losing their weapons to ISIS gangs. 50 Turkish army officers, sergeants and specialist personnel resigned in the last 15 days.
Friday, January 13, 2017 12:00 PM
NEWS DESK - ANF
The Turkish state is making a trade to get the bodies of their dead soldiers.
This information was shared in the article published today by Ahmet Takan from Yeni Çağ newspaper.
In the beginning of his article, Takan shared admissions from “military sources” regarding the relationship between groups Turkey trusts and calls “moderate opposition” and ISIS:
“Date: January 8, 2017. Time: Around 21:00. Place: Akterin village, 10 km south of Al Bab. Incident: A group of Turkmens who fight for the Turkmens in the region go into action on word that some traitors in FSA are transporting and selling ammunition and explosives to ISIS. They conduct an operation on 2 semi-trailer trucks. The trucks are caught. The military equipment and explosives in secret compartments are confiscated.”
“THEY WANT TO RESIGN, ARE FORCED TO STAY ON DUTY!”
Takan pointed out the operations in Al Bab and wrote: “If it continues like this, it will be inevitable for us to suffer even greater a price.”
Takan wrote: “When we write the truth, some people get offended. But there is nothing else we can do. The Turkish nation is hurting. They are burying their sons every day. Hospitals in Gaziantep, Kilis and closeby centers are overflowing with wounded soldiers. They just keep coming.”
Takan underlined that the morale of the soldiers was down and gave the following information: “We had written about the low morale of our soldiers in the Euphrates Shield operation in this column before. We had shown photographic evidence to the lack of important logistical support like food and shelter. According to my sources in the General Staff, since the beginning of January, 50 letters of resignation were received from the army officers, sergeants and specialist personnel on duty in Al Bab. The mandatory service period was increased with the latest statutory decree and resignations were thus prevented.”
THEY TRADED THE DEAD!
Takan mentioned the lack of a statement on the two Turkish soldiers burned alive, and shared the following information:
“Nobody asked, in all the hustle and bustle, they declared that the two heroic Turkish sons in the hands of ISIS were martyred. So how did you take the bodies of these martyrs and brought them to Turkey? I asked them. The General Staff sources said they traded them with the bodies of 6 ISIS terrorists.”
Ahmet Takan emphasized that all the information he shared in the article was confirmed by “military sources”.
infognomonpolitics
