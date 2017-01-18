ΟΛΑ Π@ΥΤΑΝΑ: «ΣΕ 18 ΜΗΝΕΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΕΥΡΩ», ΔΗΛΩΣΕ ΠΡΙΝ ΛΙΓΟ ΣΤΟ BBC Ο ΝΕΟΣ ΠΡΕΣΒΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΗ ΕΝΩΣΗ!..

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 10:30 μ.μ. - 0 Comments
Στο BBC Radio4 παραχώρησε συνέντευξη το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης ο επικρατέστερος νέος πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, που θα στείλει ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.
Στη συνέντευξη μεταξύ άλλων ειπώθηκαν τα εξής ακόλουθα, όπως γράφει το στέλεχος της ΝΕΑΣ ΔΕΞΙΑΣ Εμμανουήλ Ζαμπέτας στο Facebook.
Απάντηση: Όχι βέβαια αφού στο κοντινό μέλλον δεν θα υπάρχει Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση όπως την ξέρουμε σήμερα. Trade deals ξεχωριστά με χώρες που σήμερα είναι μέλη μπορεί να γίνουν.
Σχολιάζοντας μετά, ο δημοσιογράφος που πήρε τη συνέντευξη, είπε ότι ο πρέσβης το ξεκαθάρισε ότι σε 18 μήνες δεν θα υπάρχει το Ευρώ ως νόμισμα.
Ορισμένα αποσπάσματα όπως ειπώθηκαν, στα αγγλικά:
– Do you think there’ll be a free trade deal with the uk before any free trade deal between America and the rest of the EU?
«I think that goes without question. The trade deal that is underway with the rest of Europe is literally D E A D. (…)»
– Do you think a free trade deal between America and the EU will ever be signed?
«I personally am not certain that there will be a European Union with which to have such negotiations. Will there be potentially numerous bi-lateral agreements with various European countries? I think the prospect, again, in a changed political reality is greater for that. (…)»
– Do you think the single currency can survive?
«The one thing I would do in 2017 is short the euro. I think it is a currency that is not only in demise but has a real problem and could in fact collapse in the coming year, year and a half».
tribune.gr
loading...
Δεν υπάρχουν σχόλια
Δημοσίευση σχολίου