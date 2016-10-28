«COAT OF ARMS READING FREEDOM OR DEATH, BLOOD OF KING LEONIDAS» ΔΥΝΑΜΩΣΤΕ ΤΑ ΗΧΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΜΕΡΑ ΠΟΥ ΞΗΜΕΡΩΝΕΙ: ΤΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ ΤΩΝ ΣΟΥΗΔΩΝ ΜΕΤΑΛΛΑΔΩΝ SABATON ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ 28Η ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ!!!

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 12:00 π.μ. - 0 Comments
Οι Σουηδοί "μεταλλάδες Sabaton εξυμνούν τους αγώνες των Ελλήνων για την ελευθερία τους κατά τη διάρκεια των αιώνων με το τραγούδι Coat of Arms!Αναφέρονται συγκεκριμένα στην 28η Οκτωβρίου και στον αγώνα του Έθνους ΜΑΣ που κρατάει από τον Λεωνίδα! Χαρακτηριστικό ότι μας αναφέρουν ως ΕΛΛΑΣ!!!
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΣΤΙΧΟΥΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΕΤΕ:
That dawn, envoy arrives
Morning of October 28th
No day, proven by deed
Descendence of Sparta,
Athens and Crete!
Look north, ready to fight
Enemies charge from the hills
To arms, facing? defeat
There's no surrender,
there's no retreat
Time after time,
force their enemies back to the line
Call to Arms banners fly in the wind,
For the glory of Hellas
Coat of Arms reading freedom or death,
Blood of king Leonidas
Air raid, pounding the land
Bombers are flying both day and night
Endure, six days of rain
Dropped by invaders,
bomb raid in vain
Strike hard, the tables have turned,
Drive them back over the hills
At arms, just like before,
Soldiers, civilians, Hellas at war
By their own hand,
force their enemy out of their land
Call to Arms banners fly in the wind,
For the glory of Hellas
Coat of Arms reading freedom or death,
Blood of king Leonidas
Just like their ancestors ages ago
Fought in the place of the greeks
Cause we will remember what the place were called
Freedom or death in the plains
Just like their ancestors ages ago
Fought in the face of defeat
Those three hundred men left a pride to uphold
Freedom or death in effect
Then, now again
Blood of heroes saving their land
Call to Arms banners fly in the wind,
For the glory of Hellas
Coat of Arms reading freedom or death,
Blood of king Leonidas......
loading...
Δεν υπάρχουν σχόλια
Δημοσίευση σχολίου