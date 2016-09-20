ΤΩΡΑ: ΕΚΤΑΚΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΕΙΔΗΣΗ Η ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΣΤΗ ΜΟΡΙΑ - «ΟΙ ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ TO ΣΚΑΝΕ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΦΛΕΓΟΜΕΝΟ HOΤ SPOT ΤΗΣ ΜΟΡΙΑΣ» ΓΡΑΦΕΙ ΤΟ BBC

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 12:12 π.μ. - 0 Comments
Some 3,000 to 4,000 migrants have been evacuated from the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a large fire destroyed tents and prefabricated homes.
Social media images showed huge flames. No injuries have been reported.
Police are investigating whether the fire was started deliberately.
According to the UN Refugee Agency, some 5,600 refugees currently live on Lesbos, but the island only has capacity for 3,600.
According to Greek state news agency ANA, a brawl started on Monday after a rumour that refugees would be deported to Turkey en masse.
One official, investigating the cause of the fire said: "There was tension in the evening. Our main concern is the safety of the people. The fire is quite big."Image copyrightUGCImage captionThe fire apparently started after rumours of mass deportations
Many on the island are afraid of being returned to Turkey or their home countries, correspondents say.
The situation on Lesbos is exacerbated as many refugees land here and are held on the island until their asylum claim is fully processed.
Those granted asylum are permitted to journey to the Greek mainland, while others are turned back.
The procedure is part of the EU-Turkey deal brokered in March, in which the EU pledged to work towards visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to Europe's Schengen zone in exchange for Ankara's assistance in curbing migrants crossing to the Greek islands.
