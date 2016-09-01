ΕΠΟΥΛΩΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΤΑ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΜΠΑΝΙ... ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: ΣΟΥΗΔΟΣ ΦΥΣΙΟΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΗΣ ΠΕΡΑΣΕ 1 ΧΡΟΝΟ ΚΙ 9 ΜΗΝΕΣ ΕΚΕΙ, ΧΤΙΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΙΕΣ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ 8:24 μ.μ. - 0 Comments
Ένας Σουηδός φυσιοθεραπευτής πέρασε 1 χρόνο και 9 μήνες στο Κομπάνι χτίζοντας ένα νοσοκομείο για τους τραυματίες.
The Swedish physioterapeut Dorpec spent 1 year and 9 months in the war torn city of Kobane in Syria. There he and other volunteers built a hospital were they take care of people wounded in the fight against Daesh/ISIS. Now he is back and is not the same man that left Sweden almost two years ago. This is his witness of the brutality of war.
