30/9/16

ΕΠΟΥΛΩΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΤΑ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΜΠΑΝΙ... ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: ΣΟΥΗΔΟΣ ΦΥΣΙΟΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΗΣ ΠΕΡΑΣΕ 1 ΧΡΟΝΟ ΚΙ 9 ΜΗΝΕΣ ΕΚΕΙ, ΧΤΙΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΙΕΣ

Writen by ΣΤΟΧΟΣ


Ένας Σουηδός φυσιοθεραπευτής πέρασε 1 χρόνο και 9 μήνες στο Κομπάνι χτίζοντας ένα νοσοκομείο για τους τραυματίες.


The Swedish physioterapeut Dorpec spent 1 year and 9 months in the war torn city of Kobane in Syria. There he and other volunteers built a hospital were they take care of people wounded in the fight against Daesh/ISIS. Now he is back and is not the same man that left Sweden almost two years ago. This is his witness of the brutality of war.




